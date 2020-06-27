Global  

India-China border fight: India prepares for the long haul as China digs in feet | Oneindia News
It appears that the standoff at the LAC, which boiled over when Chinese and Indian soldiers engaged in deadly clashes at Galkwan Valley, will simmer longer.

There has been no major breakthrough in military and diplomatic talks.

On the ground, strict air surveillance is still the routine.

Reportedly the armed forces have been given a free hand by the Centre to deal with the situation.

Troop and artillery deployment has beenr amped upon both sides.

What are the Chinese and Indian demands?

