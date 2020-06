Locust swarms attack parts of Haryana, reach near Delhi

Swarm of locusts entered Gurugram and Faridabad on June 27 inching closer to national capital.

A local was seen beating drum in Jhajjar to scare away swarm, while district administration was using sirens to scare away the insects.

Swarms were also seen over Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway in massive numbers.

Administration had issued warning asking residents to keep windows shut and make noise.