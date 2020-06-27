Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pittsburgh Leaders Consider Bringing Back Coronavirus Response Team
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Pittsburgh Leaders Consider Bringing Back Coronavirus Response Team

Pittsburgh Leaders Consider Bringing Back Coronavirus Response Team

Wendell Hissrich, the director of Public Safety in Pittsburgh, spoke about the concerns the City has after seeing a surge in cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Costco Brings Back Free Samples With Restrictions [Video]

Costco Brings Back Free Samples With Restrictions

The company says the food will be prepackaged to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published
Residents Hit Downtown Pittsburgh As Coronavirus Cases Spike [Video]

Residents Hit Downtown Pittsburgh As Coronavirus Cases Spike

Bars and restaurants shared what precautions they are taking amid a coronavirus spike in Allegheny County, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:41Published
Arizona leaders make national news for failing COVID-19 response [Video]

Arizona leaders make national news for failing COVID-19 response

Arizona leaders make national news for failing in their COVID-19 response.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 06:19Published