Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres among the Daytime Emmy Awards winners
Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres were among the winners at the 2020 Daytime Emmys and Ellen vowed to use her show as a "platform for change" in the future.
Times Record News RT @USATODAY: Alex Trebek, Kelly Clarkson, Ellen DeGeneres, "The View" and "The Young and the Restless" scored big at the 47th annual Dayti… 12 minutes ago
BANG Showbiz Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres among 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards winners
#KellyClarkson #EllenDeGeneres… https://t.co/KmEQfUikKd 18 minutes ago
USA TODAY Alex Trebek, Kelly Clarkson, Ellen DeGeneres, "The View" and "The Young and the Restless" scored big at the 47th an… https://t.co/lOUB6vnUi3 3 hours ago
Jaihindtimes https://t.co/7heYu10cPd Emmys 2020: The Young and the Restless, Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Clarkson bag top honours https://t.co/DljXo5Uht6 5 hours ago
Firstpost #DaytimeEmmys | Full list of winners at the 47th edition of the annual awards | @DaytimeEmmys
https://t.co/zdDGyXPoXP 6 hours ago
LAUSD Puts On Star-Studded Virtual Graduation For StudentsGov. Gavin Newsom, Senator Kamala Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, and Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts were part of the lineup. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Ellen DeGeneres and Cynthia Nixon applaud LGBTQ Supreme Court rulingEllen DeGeneres and Cynthia Nixon are among many stars to celebrate after U.S. Supreme Court judges ruled in favour of legislation that offers LGBTQ people more protection in the workplace.
Ellen DeGeneres wants to be a better 'ally fighting for change'Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres wants to focus on being "an ally fighting for change" and use her platform in a more constructive way.