Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres among the Daytime Emmy Awards winners
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:19s
Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres were among the winners at the 2020 Daytime Emmys and Ellen vowed to use her show as a "platform for change" in the future.

