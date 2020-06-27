Global  

Covid-19: Amit Shaha and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visit Delhi Covid-19 hospital | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:44s
Union Health Minister Harshwardhan said today that eight states - Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - had contributed to 85.5 per cent of active caseload and 87 per cent of all COVID-19 related deaths in the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inspected the newly operational COVID-19 facility - billed to be the biggest in the world - in the national capital's Chhatarpur area.

Amidst a war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the face-off with China, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said matters of national security shouldn't be politicised and added one cannot forget China had captured about 45,000 sq kms of Indian land after the 1962 war.

Swarms of crop-destroying desert locusts have reached the outskirts of Delhi after entering Gurugram this morning.

Multiple videos shot by residents of Gurugram city and villages in the district this morning show massive clusters of locusts flying in.

