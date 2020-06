For this list, we’ll be looking at various moments from talk shows where the host created a visibly uncomfortable situation for their famous interviewee.

We’re still cringing about all the times talk show hosts made celebrities uncomfortable.

We’re still cringing about all the times talk show hosts made celebrities uncomfortable.

For this list, we’ll be looking at various moments from talk shows where the host created a visibly uncomfortable situation for their famous interviewee.

Our countdown includes “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and more!