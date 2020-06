For this list, we’ll be looking at the most daring, hair-raising, stomach-turning tests tackled by celebrities as part of survivalist Bear Grylls’ TV shows.

The craziest Bear Grylls celebrity challenges will make you glad that you’re not famous.

The craziest Bear Grylls celebrity challenges will make you glad that you’re not famous.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most daring, hair-raising, stomach-turning tests tackled by celebrities as part of survivalist Bear Grylls’ TV shows.

Our countdown includes Ed Helms, Ben Stiller, Channing Tatum, and more!