Liverpool fans' behaviour 'criminal'
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Liverpool fans' behaviour 'criminal'

Liverpool fans' behaviour 'criminal'

Police have condemned the actions of some Liverpool fans during celebrations of the club's Premier League title win.

