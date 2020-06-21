Global  

PM Modi, Amit Shah's guests had come, says Ahmed Patel after ED team left his house
The Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha from the state of Gujarat and senior Congress leader, Ahmed Patel, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at his residence in Delhi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's guests (Enforcement Directorate) came, asked me questions, I replied and they left," said Ahmed.

"Rather fighting China's intrusion, the government is fighting the opposition," Patel added.

