Huge plume of smoke seen rising from Arizona brush fire

A brush fire in Avondale, Arizona sent smoke billowing into the sky yesterday (June 26).

Footage shows the large cloud of thick smoke coming from a distant fire.

The blaze prompted local evacuations of the area as a precaution to the quick-moving fire.

The filmer, Diego Rivera, said: "It started off small but then it kept getting bigger and worse.

"[It] looks like [something] out of a movie.

"We were told to prepare to evacuate the area in case it gets worse, which is something we never get."