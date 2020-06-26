Global  
 

How do Shaheen Bhatt and Rashami Desai stay calm in stressful situations?
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
As part of HT City Spotlight, actor Rashami Desai and author Shaheen Bhatt spoke to us on mental health.

Shaheen and Rashami explaied how they keep themselves calm in stressful situations.

Watch the full video for more.

