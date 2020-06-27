NYT Report: Russian Agents Paid Afghan Militants To Kill US, NATO Troops

A New York Times bombshell report says Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill NATO troops in Afghanistan.

NATO troops in Afghanistan include American forces.

According to Business Insider, interrogations indicated that the militants were offered bounties from Russian agents.

The agents specifically came from Unit 29155, a branch of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.

The Times' source said President Donald Trump was briefed of the intelligence assessment.

The National Security Council presented Trump with plans to address the report as early as March, including making diplomatic complaints or sanctions.

However, to date, Trump has not responded.