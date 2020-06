US's Inability To Tame Pandemic Leaves Travelers Out In The Cold

CNN reports that due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, US citizens have been shut out of Canada and a slew of nations around the world.

The EU is scheduled to open its borders on July 1st.

However, it's considering blocking travelers from areas with severe COVID-19 outbreaks.

The US has more confirmed coronavirus cases than anywhere else in the world.

And with numbers skyrocketing in some states every day, US travelers are unlikely to be allowed in anytime soon.