Vikram Chandra on locust attack in NCR, update on Covid & other top news Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:51s - Published 4 minutes ago Vikram Chandra on locust attack in NCR, update on Covid & other top news With half the year gone by, India has seen perhaps the worst pandemic that the world has witnessed in the last 100 years, the capital burnt, as riots erupted in the city in February, both the east and west coastline of the country was ravaged by cyclones in a span of two weeks, there was a troop build at the Line of actual control, leading to a war like situation with China and finally a locust attack in the national capital region. What more does 2020 have in store? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Vikram Chandra on India crossing 5 lakh Covid cases, tension at LAC



The Line of Actual Control with China continues to be tense with satellite images suggesting that there is in fact a build-up of troops and Chinese construction along the LAC in Galwan valley... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:35 Published 10 hours ago Microsoft to close most physical store locations



Microsoft says it is permanently closing nearly all of its physical stores around the world. Like other retailers, the company had to temporarily close all of its stores in March due to the.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 1 day ago Gyms may have different mask requirements



If you're concerned about wearing a mask to the gym, check with your facility about what their rules are. The state's guidelines exempt people from wearing masks, if they can keep 6 feet away from.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 1 day ago