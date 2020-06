If Your Employer Stops Matching Your 401(k), Here's How To Pivot And Come Out Ahead

A recent Fidelity Investments survey revealed about 10% of employers have suspended their company's 401(k) match, or at least plan to.

If you've lost your match, it's likely to be a year or more until it comes back.

But according to Business Insider, that's not to say you shouldn't keep saving — you might just change how you're doing it.

If you're no longer getting the match and want more flexibility, look into putting more savings towards an IRA first.