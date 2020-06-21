Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey

From India’s Covid-19 cases crossed 5 lakh-mark to Delhi government conducting a serological survey, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic.
Cases in India took just 39 days to reach 5 lakh-mark from 1 lakh-mark.
In Delhi, Covid-19 cases crossed 80,000-mark.
Delhi has decided to conduct a serological survey for better planning Covid-19 response in the capital.
Meanwhile, Egypt eased restrictions in the country despite the number of cases rising.
