Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:14s - Published
From India’s Covid-19 cases crossed 5 lakh-mark to Delhi government conducting a serological survey, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic.

Cases in India took just 39 days to reach 5 lakh-mark from 1 lakh-mark.

In Delhi, Covid-19 cases crossed 80,000-mark.

Delhi has decided to conduct a serological survey for better planning Covid-19 response in the capital.

Meanwhile, Egypt eased restrictions in the country despite the number of cases rising.

