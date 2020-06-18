Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Winning trophies is key to club culture going forward
Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it's "important" his side has made it through to the semi-final of the FA cup, after a last minute winner from defender Harry Maguire.
Chris Chohan Small-time excuses...rise to the challenge!
What about that winning mentality and how the boss would get that ext… https://t.co/wVy6Jeg331 23 hours ago
Zeeshan Masih RT @footballdaily: 🗣"We can work towards winning trophies together"
Ole Gunnar Solskjær on Scott McTominay's new long term contract https… 4 days ago
Football Daily 🗣"We can work towards winning trophies together"
Ole Gunnar Solskjær on Scott McTominay's new long term contract https://t.co/SQroSRfNOo 5 days ago
Ole 'uncertain' over transfer funds this summerManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he does not know how much money he will have to spend this summer as the club cope with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ole: It hurts to see anyone else lift a trophyManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer congratulated Liverpool on their title triumph - and then stressed that he is determined to eradicate the points distance between the two clubs in the..
Ole: Manchester United eyeing more than fourthOle Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are targeting third spot and are aiming to win both the FA Cup and Europa League.