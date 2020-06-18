Global  

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Winning trophies is key to club culture going forward
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Winning trophies is key to club culture going forward

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Winning trophies is key to club culture going forward

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it's "important" his side has made it through to the semi-final of the FA cup, after a last minute winner from defender Harry Maguire.

