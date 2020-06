FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City

A look ahead at Newcastle’s home clash with Man City.

Steve Bruce has challenged Newcastle to replicate their Premier League performances against Manchester City as they bid to pull off an FA Cup shock.

The odds may be heavily stacked against the Magpies as they head into their quarter-final clash with the holders at St James’ Park on Sunday evening, but they have previous wins against Pep Guardiola’s men, albeit in front of raucous full houses on Tyneside.