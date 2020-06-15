Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How recent COVID-19 spike could impact Fourth of July in Tampa Bay
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:27s - Published
How recent COVID-19 spike could impact Fourth of July in Tampa Bay

How recent COVID-19 spike could impact Fourth of July in Tampa Bay

All eyes are on Pinellas County beaches as Miami-Dade County made headlines after shutting down beaches for the Fourth of July.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Miami-Dade County shutting down beaches for Fourth of July weekend [Video]

Miami-Dade County shutting down beaches for Fourth of July weekend

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced he will be shutting down all beaches in the county during the Fourth of July weekend.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:29Published
Hillsborough leaders frustrated with COVID-19 spike [Video]

Hillsborough leaders frustrated with COVID-19 spike

Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group met again Monday and were met with alarming new statistics that show a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:48Published