How recent COVID-19 spike could impact Fourth of July in Tampa Bay
All eyes are on Pinellas County beaches as Miami-Dade County made headlines after shutting down beaches for the Fourth of July.
Miami-Dade County shutting down beaches for Fourth of July weekendMiami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced he will be shutting down all beaches in the county during the Fourth of July weekend.
Hillsborough leaders frustrated with COVID-19 spikeHillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group met again Monday and were met with alarming new statistics that show a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.