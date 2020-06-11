Demi Lovato: Long, Blonde Hair In New Netflix Movie

With a voice like Demi Lovato's, you can't give her a cameo in a movie without expecting her to steal the show.

That's exactly what she does in the hilarious new Netflix movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

It stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as washed-up Icelandic pop stars, and Lovato plays the role of fellow Icelandic singer, Katiana.

But while her voice is, as usual, a next-level listening experience, Lovato's hair deserves its own line in the credits.

Usually a brunette, Lovato has tried blonde hair here and there, but typically goes back to a dark brown shade that looks eternally amazing on her.