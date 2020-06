Salons all set to reopen in Mumbai

Barber shops and salons gear up to reopen from June 28 in Mumbai.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, precautionary measures will be taken at the salons to contain the spread of virus.

Salon owner said, "We will record customers' temperatures and provide them with hand sanitisers when they enter our shop.

We will use new towel and haircut seat for each customer." Maharashtra has 65844 active cases of coronavirus as of now.