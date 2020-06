Princeton University Removes Woodrow Wilson's Name From Public Policy School Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:29s - Published 52 seconds ago Princeton University Removes Woodrow Wilson's Name From Public Policy School The decision comes four years after the Ivy League school chose to retain the name. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PRINCE CON UNIVERSITY WILLREMOVE THE NAME OF FORMERPRESIDENT WOODROW WILSON FROMITS PUBLIC HOLE SKY DUE TOSEGREGATION VIEWS.THIS DECISION COMES FOURYEARS AFTER THE IVY LEAGUESCHOOL CHOSE TO RETAIN THATNAME.THE UNIVERSITY'S PRESIDENT ONSATURDAY SENT A LETTER TO THESCHOOL'S COMMUNITY EXPLAININGTHE BOARD OF TRUSTEESCONCLUDED WILSON'S QUOTERACIST VIEWS MAKE HIM ANINAPROPRIATE NAME SAKE.THE UNIVERSITY BOARD REVISITED