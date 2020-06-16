Farmers Market vendors adjust during pandemic

Earlier this year.

The terre haute farmers market is in full swing.

But -- it does look a little different right now.

That's -- of course -- because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers are providing hand sanitizer... and encouraging everyone to wear masks.

It has also impacted how vendors interact with customers.

We talked with "megan gossett" of "ferm fresh."

Her crew is making sure they wear face masks.

She says... they aren't allowed to give out samples because of the pandemic.

Which can make it difficult to get customers to buy.

But -- she says they are making the best of the situation.

"we're trying to reach out and make new products so people can get their probiotics because it boosts your immune system right now."

You can find "ferm fresh" and other local vendors at the terre haute farmers market.

It's open ever saturday from