Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farmers Market vendors adjust during pandemic
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Farmers Market vendors adjust during pandemic
Farmers Market vendors adjust during pandemic
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Earlier this year.

The terre haute farmers market is in full swing.

But -- it does look a little different right now.

That's -- of course -- because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers are providing hand sanitizer... and encouraging everyone to wear masks.

It has also impacted how vendors interact with customers.

We talked with "megan gossett" of "ferm fresh."

Her crew is making sure they wear face masks.

She says... they aren't allowed to give out samples because of the pandemic.

Which can make it difficult to get customers to buy.

But -- she says they are making the best of the situation.

"we're trying to reach out and make new products so people can get their probiotics because it boosts your immune system right now."

You can find "ferm fresh" and other local vendors at the terre haute farmers market.

It's open ever saturday from





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 imparts positive impact on organic farming [Video]

COVID-19 imparts positive impact on organic farming

COVID-19 outbreak impacted positively on the organic vegetables market in Karnataka's Shivamogga as people prefer organic vegetables during the pandemic induced lockdown. The organic farming community..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
Mango farmers in UP's Aligarh stare at losses amid COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

Mango farmers in UP's Aligarh stare at losses amid COVID-19 outbreak

Farmers in UP's Aligarh are in distress as they are not being able to get good price of mangoes. Due to coronavirus pandemic, few buyers are reaching to the market to buy the fruit. Due to this,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published
Few buyers turn up at International Flower Auction in Bengaluru amid COVID-19 [Video]

Few buyers turn up at International Flower Auction in Bengaluru amid COVID-19

The international flower market in Karnataka's Bengaluru is suffering amid coronavirus pandemic. Flowers are unable to reach market due to lack of transportation facilities. Less number of buyers..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:57Published