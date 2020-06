Bicyclist severely injured in West Palm Beach hit and run Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:28s - Published 2 minutes ago Bicyclist severely injured in West Palm Beach hit and run A bicyclist was severely injured in a hit and run crash early Friday morning in West Palm Beach. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WEST PALM BEACH POLICE TELL USTHE SUSPECT VEHICLE STRUCKTHAT BICYCLIST IN THECROSSWALK ON THE NORTHBOUNDENTRANCE TO I-95 AND PALMBEACH LAKES BOULEVARD FRIDAY.THE UNIDENTIFIED CYCLIST LASTREPORTED IN CRITICAL CONDITIONTHE SUSPECT VEHICLE ISBELIEVED TO BE A LIGHT COLORED1998-2000 TOYOTA RAV 4 WITHDAMAGE TO THE FRONT AREA OFTHE DRIVER'S SIDE. ANYONE WITHINFORMATION IS URGED TOCONTACT WEST PALM BEAC







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Protesters gather in Jupiter Farms



A protest in Jupiter Farms on Saturday was organized by a 15-year-old from Boynton Beach who wanted to shine a light on what her friend from church has been experiencing since they moved to Jupiter.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:12 Published 21 minutes ago Conversation about racism in Port St. Lucie



People came together in Port St. Lucie on Saturday to start a conversation about racism. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:21 Published 22 minutes ago State cases explode by another record, 9,585; more than 29,000 in 4 days



Florida reported new 9,585 cases, breaking the record by 643 set one day earlier before -- as deaths rose by a smaller increase of 24 for a total of 3,390, the Florida Department of Health announced.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:14 Published 42 minutes ago