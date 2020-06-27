Global  

Ariana Grande: Floral False Lashes
Ariana Grande might have kicked off her birthday weekend with shorter hair, but she can't say the same about her lashes.

Grande shared several selfie videos to her Instagram Stories and grid on Friday, June 26, and at first glance, you might think her eye-makeup look is the result of one of the many glamorous and fun Instagram filters available on the app.

But what you're looking at is the real deal — in addition to a thick black liquid line along her top lashes, Grande is wearing voluminous and fluttery falsies that don't just taper and end like your typical fake eyelashes.

