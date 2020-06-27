Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Princeton University Removing Name Of Woodrow Wilson
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Princeton University Removing Name Of Woodrow Wilson

Princeton University Removing Name Of Woodrow Wilson

Princeton University is removing the name of President Woodrow Wilson from its school of public policy and a residential college.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Princeton University Votes To Remove Woodrow Wilson's Name From School Building, Citing His Racist Stances

Princeton University Votes To Remove Woodrow Wilson's Name From School Building, Citing His Racist Stances "Wilson's racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school" [ more › ]
Gothamist - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayDeutsche WelleNYTimes.comBBC NewsSeattle TimesCBC.caUSATODAY.comCBS NewsChicago S-TTIMERIA Nov.IndependentFOXNews.com


Woodrow Wilson’s Name To Be Removed From Princeton School

'Wilson’s racism was significant and consequential'
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •Chicago S-TTIMEIndependent




Tweets about this

FantasyLBG

No Balls No Babies NFBC/NFFC RT @PeterSchiff: Since Princeton University is removing Woodrow Wilson's name from its buildings due to his racist thinking and policies, I… 22 seconds ago

AlanReynoldsEcn

AlanReynoldsEcon Princeton University is removing Woodrow Wilson's name from it's School of Public and International Affairs. Wilso… https://t.co/FpUNYiLklA 58 seconds ago

Newsenm

ENM News Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images Princeton University is removing Woodrow Wilson, the 28th President of the Unite… https://t.co/HTTpJOJVjJ 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Princeton University Removes Woodrow Wilson's Name From Public Policy School [Video]

Princeton University Removes Woodrow Wilson's Name From Public Policy School

The decision comes four years after the Ivy League school chose to retain the name.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:29Published
Princeton Drops Woodrow Wilson's Name, Public Policy School [Video]

Princeton Drops Woodrow Wilson's Name, Public Policy School

June 27 (Reuters) - Princeton University is renaming its public policy school and Wilson College after concluding that U.S. President Woodrow Wilson’s racist thinking and policies “make him an..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published