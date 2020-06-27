Princeton University Removing Name Of Woodrow Wilson Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:24s - Published 6 minutes ago Princeton University Removing Name Of Woodrow Wilson Princeton University is removing the name of President Woodrow Wilson from its school of public policy and a residential college. 0

Tweets about this No Balls No Babies NFBC/NFFC RT @PeterSchiff: Since Princeton University is removing Woodrow Wilson's name from its buildings due to his racist thinking and policies, I… 22 seconds ago AlanReynoldsEcon Princeton University is removing Woodrow Wilson's name from it's School of Public and International Affairs. Wilso… https://t.co/FpUNYiLklA 58 seconds ago ENM News Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images Princeton University is removing Woodrow Wilson, the 28th President of the Unite… https://t.co/HTTpJOJVjJ 3 minutes ago