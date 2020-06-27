Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thousands rally, march in Aurora for justice in Elijah McClain case
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 05:28s - Published
Thousands rally, march in Aurora for justice in Elijah McClain case

Thousands rally, march in Aurora for justice in Elijah McClain case

Peaceful protests calling for justice for Elijah McClain got underway in Aurora Saturday afternoon amid renewed public scrutiny over the case.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

NuAntibodywave

Tunemmam Inanna Thousands rally, march in Aurora for justice in Elijah McClain case https://t.co/uX1gzxqmmw 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Justice For Elijah McClain Rally Draws Hundreds [Video]

Justice For Elijah McClain Rally Draws Hundreds

The rally turned into a march through part of Aurora on Saturday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:35Published
Elijah McClain protesters march onto I-225 in Aurora [Video]

Elijah McClain protesters march onto I-225 in Aurora

Thousands gathered at the Aurora Municipal Center as planned protests and marches got underway. About an hour later, the group marched onto Interstate 225 — However, police shut the interstate down..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:36Published
Aurora readies itself for Elijah McClain protests planned for Saturday [Video]

Aurora readies itself for Elijah McClain protests planned for Saturday

The city of Aurora is preparing for a protest demanding justice for the death of Elijah McClain, which expects to see thousands of people gathered outside the Aurora Municipal Complex.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:52Published