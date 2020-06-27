Global  

Milton Glaser dies at 91
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Milton Glaser dies at 91
I Love New York logo designer passes away
New york logo .... as well as the famous bob dylan poster with psychedelic hair... has died.

He died friday on his 91st birthday.

In posters, logos, ads and book covers, glaser captured the spirit of the 60's with a few simple colors and shapes.

He re-did his famous i love new york after the 9/11 attacks to add "more than ever" to the message.

