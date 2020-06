'The Simpsons' Says White Actors Will No Longer Voice Non-White Characters

“The Simpsons” producers said they will no longer use White actors to voice non-White characters.

Hanz Azaria, a white man, used to voice Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, an Indian-American character.

According to CNN, Azaria said the choice for him to not voice Apu anymore was mutual.

He said: “We all feel like it's the right thing and good about it." Comedian Hari Kondabolu’s 2017 documentary “The Problem with Apu” brought attention to the problem of race in cartoons.