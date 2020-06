National Women's Soccer League Returns With 30-Day Tournament

The National WOmen’s Soccer League will begin its season after being delayed by the pandemic.

According to CNN, the regular season will be shortened into a 30-day tournament called the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup.

The tournament set in Herriman, Utah without any fans begins June 27 and will end July 26.

Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd both chose to not participate in the tournament.

Orlando Pride has entirely opted out of the tournament because of players and staff members testing positive.