Disneyland Workers Gather In Anaheim To Demand Changes In Reopening Plan Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:20s - Published 3 minutes ago Disneyland Workers Gather In Anaheim To Demand Changes In Reopening Plan A car caravan protest was held on Saturday morning in Anaheim to call for changes to plans for the resort's reopening, which has been delayed indefinitely. Joy Benedict reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this