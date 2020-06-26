Global  
 

Trump Administration Wants Social Media To Take Action Against 'Violent Protestors'
Video Credit: Wochit
The Trump administration in the past spoke against politically biased censorship online but now has a different opinion.

They are calling on tech and social media to crack down on how users post about ongoing racial-justice protests.

The Washington Post reported that acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf sent letters to several companies.

According to Gizmodo, he demanded they take action against protestors committing violence and breaking the law.

Wolf said: “The power of social media can also serve as a weapon to perpetuate criminal activity.”

