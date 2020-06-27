Judge Rules Migrant Children Must Be Released From Detention Centers

A federal judge ruled that the U.S. government must release migrant children from family detention centers.

Judge Dolly M.

Gee said they must be released to their parents or to “available suitable sponsors.” According to CNN, the ruling is part of an effort to release immigrants who are susceptible to getting COVID-19 in the detention center’s confined space.

The ruling said there were 124 children in ICE custody as of June 8 and those more than 20 days must be released by July 17.

The agency’s statistics show there are around 8,858 detainees in ICE custody who tested positive for coronavirus.