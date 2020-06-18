Mitchell's Homemade Ice Cream in Beachwood temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
The Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream store in Beachwood is temporarily closed for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Cheryl Sadler, MLIS RT @BeckyRaspeCJN: Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream has temporarily closed its Beachwood location due to an employee testing positive for COVI… 1 day ago
Becky Raspe Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream has temporarily closed its Beachwood location due to an employee testing positive for… https://t.co/gonTIfsJzW 1 day ago
Luke 💜🐍💛 RT @abitbig: Mitchell's Homemade Ice Cream in Beachwood temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/PhCyaPCP… 2 days ago
Erik Stenger Mitchell's Homemade Ice Cream in Beachwood temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/PhCyaPCPQk 2 days ago
Kim Wendel RT @WEWS: Mitchell's Homemade Ice Cream in Beachwood temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/6mwcvAIaQR 2 days ago
News 5 Cleveland Mitchell's Homemade Ice Cream in Beachwood temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/6mwcvAIaQR 2 days ago
Employee of Xcess Night Club in Evansville Tests Positive for COVID-19An employee of the Xcess Night Club at 201 S Fulton Ave. in Evansville, Indiana, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Local Restaurant Closes After Employee Tests Positive For CoronavirusIt’s back to being shuttered for Dad’s Pub and Grub after an employee tested positive for coronavirus last week, KDKA's Royce Jones reports.
Starbucks Employee Working On USC Campus Tests Positive For COVID-19An employee working at the Starbucks on the University of Southern California's campus has tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.