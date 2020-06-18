Global  

Mitchell's Homemade Ice Cream in Beachwood temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
The Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream store in Beachwood is temporarily closed for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

