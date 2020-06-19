Global  
 

Trump's Campaign Removed Social Distancing Stickers Before Tulsa Rally
The Washington Post reported actions by President Donald Trump’s campaign at his Tulsa rally.

The campaign reportedly removed thousands of “Do Not Sit Here, Please!” stickers from seats in the center.

The Bank of Oklahoma Center purchased these stickers to keep people apart by leaving open seats.

According to CNN, Trump campaign’s communications director spoke about the health precautions they took at the rally.

Tim Murtaugh said attendees received a temperature check, were given a face mask and provided with hand sanitizer.

