Lewis Hamilton Said Bernie Ecclestone's Comments On Race Were 'Disappointing'
Lewis Hamilton said it was “sad” and “disappointing” to see the comments of the former head of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone.

Ecclestone said “in lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what White people are.” According to CNN, Hamilton took to Instagram to call the comments “ignorant” and “uneducated.” He said his comments “show us how far we as a society need to go before real equality can happen.” Hamilton said: “I will not stop pushing to create an inclusive future for our sport with equal opportunity for all.”

