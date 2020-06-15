June 28th: In 2010 US Supreme Court ruled 'Americans have the right to own a gun' | Oneindia New

Victoria became Queen of the British Empire on 20 June 1837 when her uncle, William IV, died.

She was just 18.

The coronation took place a year later at Westminster Abbey, on Thursday 28 June 1838.

On June 28, 1976 Janet C.

Wolfenbarger and 156 Other Women Became the First Female Cadets in the United States Air Force Academy.

The Class of 1980 was the first to graduate women, with a total of 97 women graduating that year.

The town of Portlaoise elected the first black mayor in the country of Ireland.

Rotimi Adebari came to Ireland in 2000 as an asylum seeker from Nigeria.

He became involved in local politics in 2004 and received a Master's degree from Dublin City University.

His election as mayor came only after a voting pact between different factions and independent councilors.

The US Supreme Court Extended Second Amendment Gun Owner Rights Nationwide In a major decision, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that Americans have the right to own a gun for self-defense anywhere they live.