Lift Every Voice Event

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ANTHEM ...YOUNG CHANGEMAKERS CAMETOGETHER TO HAVETHEIR VOICESHEARD."WE SAY BLACKLIVES MATTER, WEKNOW THAT ALLLIVES MATTER ..IT'S JUST WE NEEDHELP BECAUSE ALOT OF OUR LIVESARE IN DANGER."IT WAS POWERFULOUTCRY FROMMARISSA MITCHELL...SISTER OF JAMESSCURLOCK ...THE 22-YEAR-OLDBLACK MAN, KILLEDBY JACOB GARDNERLAST MONTH143836 "I'M HEREJUST TO FIGURE OUTWHAT TO DO NEXT,LIKE I'M 23 YEARSOLD AND I GOT THISPASSION ...SO I'M HERE FORYOU GUYS TO KINDOF LEAD ME IN THEDIRECTION TOSTART SPEAKING MYVOICE."LIKE MANY YOUNGPEOPLE ...THEY'REFRUSTRATED ANDREADY TO NOTONLY SEE CHANGE...BUT MAKE ITHAPPEN....THAT'S WHYORGANIZER TAMIKAMEASECOLLABORATEDWITH SEVERALBLACK COMMUNITYORGANIZATIONS TOCREATE A SAFESPACE FOR YOUNGPEOPLE TO SPEAKON THE MANYISSUES THE BLACKCOMMUNITYFACES....141059 "TO ME YOUKNOW THEY'RE LIKEREVOLUTIONISTS ..AND I JUST THINKTHAT WE HAVE TOHAVE THE LEADERSTO MATCH UP WITHYOU KNOW OURNEWERGENERATION TOEMPOWER THEM,YOU KNOW TOSPEAK UP WITHTHEIR IDEAS WITHTHESE THINGS THATTHEY HAVE IN MINDTO IGNITE THATCHANGE, AND TOSEE THE CHANGEHAPPEN."COMMUNITYACTIVISTS ANDLEADERS, LED THEDISCUSSIONINCLUDING JAKEENFOX ...WHO'S BEENLEADING PROTESTSAGAINST DONKLIENE FOR SEVERALWEEKS, ANDSHARED THEIMPORTANCE OFHAVING SET GOALSBEFOREPROTESTING.143038 "I THINKCLEAR MESSAGINGIS REALLYIMPORTANTBECAUSE IT ALLOWSYOU TO REALLYBRING IN PEOPLEAND TAP PEOPLE IN...AND THEN YOUALSO HAVE TOMAKE SURE THATYOU'REAPPRECIATING THEPEOPLE THAT AREDOING THE WORK "SHERIE THOMASWITH THE OMAHAPOLICEDEPARTMENT,STRESSED THEIMPORTANCE OFUNDERSTANDINGLAWS.SHE SAYS CHANGEMUST COME FROMWITHIN, ANDWANTS TO SEEMORE BLACKWOMEN AND MENIN LAWENFORCEMENT.144841 "I'M GONNACONTINUE TO STAYAND CONTINUE TOFIGHT THE FIGHTAND TRY TO SEEWHAT WE CAN DOTO MAKE IT BETTER."MEASE SAYS THECONVERSATIONDOESN'T ENDTODAY 141336"WE'RE GONNATAKE THIS BACK TOTHE TABLE, WE'REGONNA FIGURE OUTWHAT OUR NEXTSTEPS ARE ANDWE'RE GONNABRING EVERYONEINVOLVED TO THETABLE TO MAKETHAT CHANGEHAPPEN AND TOSEE WHAT WE NEEDTO DO GOINGFORWARD, SO THISIS JUST A PHASEONE OF MANY."IN OMAHA SYDNEYGRAY 3 NEWS NOW.ORGANIZERS ALSOENCOURAGE EVERYONEWHO ATTENED THEEVENT, TO SPEAK UPABOUT THE ISSUES....AT THE NEXT CITYCOUNCIL MEETING....JULY 14TH