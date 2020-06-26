Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeff Ray's Weather Forecast
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Jeff Ray's Weather Forecast

Jeff Ray's Weather Forecast

After a Saharan dust cloud brought some "unhealthy" air conditions on Saturday, some rain chances are in the forecast for Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

HammanJohnathan

Kharn the betrayer @jeff_gluck Do you happen to know the weather forecast for the Cup? 10 hours ago

johnny_fixer

Johnny Fixer @jeff_gluck It would be great if @NASCAR could look at the weather forecast and make a call earlier in the day. I c… https://t.co/gop30zEzAq 10 hours ago

deanfrance32

dean france @JeffPorterWX hey Jeff just watched the wzzm ch13 abc station from muskegon area and their future forecast model… https://t.co/9zpaJzXo3S 2 days ago

Jeff_McE

Jeff RT @cnnbrk: "The Saharan dust will overtake entire states," CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin says. "Even southern Illinois and Ohio may get… 2 days ago

ebritz9

Eric Britz @jeff_gluck If people care enough they will tune it no matter what time the race is. They will find a way, just doe… https://t.co/HfGrGHWtmZ 5 days ago

PaulyD_bets

Pauly D @jeff_gluck Lol they’re actually waiting until 3pm to start tomorrow with the same weather forecast as today? Unreal 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jeff Ray's Saturday Forecast [Video]

Jeff Ray's Saturday Forecast

Air quality issues are noticeable in North Texas with the Saharan dust cloud sitting over the area.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:10Published
KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (6/26) [Video]

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (6/26)

Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:10Published
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (6/26) [Video]

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (6/26)

Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:42Published