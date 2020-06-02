developing shots fired in louisville

Of louisville...accordi ng to our abc affiliate whas 11...multiple shots were fired during a black lives matter protest tonight.....warning you're about to hear gunshots but you won't see anyone get shot.

Shots fired that video from a viewer in louisville.

Police confirmed shots were fired at jefferson square park, but haven't said how many people were injured.

Whas 11 has a team out on scene and says following the incident police warned protesters out on scene and says following the incident police warned protesters to get back from the area where they believe shots were fired..so they could investigate.

We'll continue to follow this developing story out of louisville.

Earlier in the day police prepared for counter protests...but again as our abc affiliate whas 11 reports there's no sign an armed militia group in opposition to the black lives matter movement ever showed up.

Police were prepared though, setting up barricades to distance the groups had the opposition group showed up.

It's still clear if tonight's shooting had anything to do with a counter group.

###