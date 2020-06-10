RED BLUFF SHOOTING: Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston releases details on Walmart shooting



Tweets about this Gammenia Jolley RT @bridgettebjorlo: #NEW: At least two people are dead and four others are injured after a shooting at a Walmart Distribution Center in Re… 3 minutes ago Bridgette Bjorlo #NEW: At least two people are dead and four others are injured after a shooting at a Walmart Distribution Center in… https://t.co/4ScGN3q0Ul 41 minutes ago Daniel Hunt RT @GeorgesJohnston: Tehama County law enforcement is expect to give a briefing on the Red Bluff Walmart Distribution Center shooting soon.… 3 hours ago George Johnston Tehama County law enforcement is expect to give a briefing on the Red Bluff Walmart Distribution Center shooting so… https://t.co/9lIPYXo1ZV 3 hours ago