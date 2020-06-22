Malawi presidential election: Lazarus Chakwera declared winner
Opposition alliance leader defeats incumbent Peter Mutharika to win presidency in landmark vote rerun.
Sir. Juniour RT @RailaOdinga: I congratulate the people of Malawi on the successful and peaceful presidential election and incoming President Lazarus Ch… 5 seconds ago
Mohamed Ali RT @NationBreaking: OPPOSITION LEADER Lazarus Chakwera declared winner of Malawi presidential election re-run with 58.57 per cent of the vo… 8 seconds ago
Charles Gachango. RT @qzafrica: Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera has won its historic presidential election rerun https://t.co/sSDlOU3GK5 via @qza… 2 minutes ago
CHRIS MORRIS 🇺🇬FOLLOW FOR NEWS UPDATES Malawi opposition leader wins presidential vote re-run
Malawi's opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera won this week'… https://t.co/pMVAnY3ELB 2 minutes ago
Pøp Çörñ Düdë 🍿 RT @Felix_Tih: Malawi’s opposition leader clinches victory in election rerun
Lazarus Chakwera, 65, of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), be… 2 minutes ago
Martha RT @qz: Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera has won its historic presidential election rerun https://t.co/ECMRWk7pkC 3 minutes ago
Big Benji237🇨🇲 RT @GinaSondo: #Malawi Electoral Commission has declared Tonse Alliance leader Lazarus Chakwera as the winner of Tuesday's fresh presidenti… 4 minutes ago
Quartz Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera has won its historic presidential election rerun https://t.co/ECMRWk7pkC 4 minutes ago
Vote counting under way in Malawi's presidential election rerunSix million registered to take part in the poll after incumbent Mutharika's re-election was annulled over rigging.