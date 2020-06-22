Malawi presidential election: Lazarus Chakwera declared winner

Malawi's opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera appeared headed for victory on Thursday in a re-run of a...

[Nyasa Times] Malawi 's newly elected president, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, is expected to be sworn in at...

Big Benji237🇨🇲 RT @GinaSondo : #Malawi Electoral Commission has declared Tonse Alliance leader Lazarus Chakwera as the winner of Tuesday's fresh presidenti… 4 minutes ago

Mohamed Ali RT @NationBreaking : OPPOSITION LEADER Lazarus Chakwera declared winner of Malawi presidential election re-run with 58.57 per cent of the vo… 8 seconds ago

Sir. Juniour RT @RailaOdinga : I congratulate the people of Malawi on the successful and peaceful presidential election and incoming President Lazarus Ch… 5 seconds ago