Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Malawi presidential election: Lazarus Chakwera declared winner
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Malawi presidential election: Lazarus Chakwera declared winner

Malawi presidential election: Lazarus Chakwera declared winner

Opposition alliance leader defeats incumbent Peter Mutharika to win presidency in landmark vote rerun.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Malawi: Mutharika Defeated, Chakwera Wins Presidential Election

[Nyasa Times] Malawi 's newly elected president, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, is expected to be sworn in at...
allAfrica.com - Published

News24.com | Malawi opposition leader heading for election win - media

Malawi's opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera appeared headed for victory on Thursday in a re-run of a...
News24 - Published

Malawi: Chakwera's Final Push, Welcomes Chimunthu - I Am Ready to Govern Malawi

[Nyasa Times] Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera who leads the nine-party Tonse...
allAfrica.com - Published



Tweets about this

Hon_Tim0

Sir. Juniour RT @RailaOdinga: I congratulate the people of Malawi on the successful and peaceful presidential election and incoming President Lazarus Ch… 5 seconds ago

saman_mohamed77

Mohamed Ali RT @NationBreaking: OPPOSITION LEADER Lazarus Chakwera declared winner of Malawi presidential election re-run with 58.57 per cent of the vo… 8 seconds ago

iGachango

Charles Gachango. RT @qzafrica: Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera has won its historic presidential election rerun https://t.co/sSDlOU3GK5 via @qza… 2 minutes ago

chris16_morris

CHRIS MORRIS 🇺🇬FOLLOW FOR NEWS UPDATES Malawi opposition leader wins presidential vote re-run Malawi's opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera won this week'… https://t.co/pMVAnY3ELB 2 minutes ago

Eli__joel

Pøp Çörñ Düdë 🍿 RT @Felix_Tih: Malawi’s opposition leader clinches victory in election rerun Lazarus Chakwera, 65, of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), be… 2 minutes ago

ChilongoshiM

Martha RT @qz: Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera has won its historic presidential election rerun https://t.co/ECMRWk7pkC 3 minutes ago

nateke2019

Big Benji237🇨🇲 RT @GinaSondo: #Malawi Electoral Commission has declared Tonse Alliance leader Lazarus Chakwera as the winner of Tuesday's fresh presidenti… 4 minutes ago

qz

Quartz Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera has won its historic presidential election rerun https://t.co/ECMRWk7pkC 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Vote counting under way in Malawi's presidential election rerun [Video]

Vote counting under way in Malawi's presidential election rerun

Six million registered to take part in the poll after incumbent Mutharika's re-election was annulled over rigging.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published