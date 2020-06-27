Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two dead in shooting at Walmart distribution center in California
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Two dead in shooting at Walmart distribution center in California

Two dead in shooting at Walmart distribution center in California

A shooting on Saturday at a Walmart distribution centre in Red Bluff, California killed one employee and left several others injured, according to authorities.

Police officers killed the shooter, a 31-year-old former employee, police said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

At least 2 people dead in shooting at California Walmart distribution center, report says

The shooting by a man with "AR-type weapon" started about 3:30 p.m. at the Walmart distribution...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldFOXNews.com


Man fires shots at business center in northern California

RED BLUFF, Calif (AP) — Authorities shot a man who drove into a distribution Center Saturday south...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this

basedinfidel8

Craig ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @1SikKat: Is There Something about Wal-Mart That Attracts So Much Violence??? This is Crazy!! https://t.co/GIopTd3zKw 58 seconds ago

abc7breaking

KVIA ABC-7 News At least two people are dead and four were injured in a shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, Cal… https://t.co/5MXbJcmHrp 4 minutes ago

ps9714

The Great War & Modern Memory At least 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at California Walmart distribution center, officials say https://t.co/PbTDICnPzp 4 minutes ago

hnicoleyoung3

Huguette Nicole Young At least 2 people dead in shooting at California Walmart distribution center, authorities say… https://t.co/ILdW8dFo2A 5 minutes ago

HOT_BacHi

#UrduJokes #FunnySMS Breaking News Click On The Below Link And Read: FOX NEWS: California shooting at Walmart distribution center leaves… https://t.co/l0VEPh5xli 5 minutes ago

betsydrager

betsy+drager Two dead following shooting at Walmart distribution center in California https://t.co/cC5zmYKxV2 5 minutes ago

JanLauwers5

Jan Lauwers RT @MeleChristopher: Update: 2 dead and 4 hurt in Walmart distribution center shooting in Red Bluff, Calif., per hospital official https://… 5 minutes ago

marketst0day

Markets Today RT @NBCNews: 2 dead, 4 injured in Walmart distribution center shooting in California. https://t.co/JlXDusgRl4 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shooting At Walmart Distribution Center In Red Bluff [Video]

Shooting At Walmart Distribution Center In Red Bluff

Two people were reported dead, including the alleged shooter, authorities said.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:02Published
2 Killed In Shooting At Walmart Distribution Center In Northern California, Authorities Say [Video]

2 Killed In Shooting At Walmart Distribution Center In Northern California, Authorities Say

Two people were killed and at least four were injured on Saturday after a deadly shooting at Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:09Published
Family Demands Justice for Black Man Shot Dead by Police at San Leandro Walmart [Video]

Family Demands Justice for Black Man Shot Dead by Police at San Leandro Walmart

Steven Taylor was shot and killed by police two months ago at a San Leandro Walmart and his family says his death was murder and they're demanding that charges be filed against the officers involved...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:16Published