Brush fire threatens homes near Reno
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Brush fire threatens homes near Reno
Brush fire threatens homes near Reno, Nevada.
Related videos from verified sources

Homes evacuated because of fast-moving fire [Video]

Homes evacuated because of fast-moving fire

Hundreds of homes have been evacuated due to a fast-moving brush fire in North Phoenix. The Aquila Fire has grown to nearly 900 acres. No word on any injuries this morning.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published
Firefighters protect homes during 50-acre fire in Los Angeles [Video]

Firefighters protect homes during 50-acre fire in Los Angeles

A brush fire broke out in the Sepúlveda Pass along Highway 405 in Los Angeles this morning (June 10). Footage shows an apocalyptic looking hillside just after midnight when the fire..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:13Published
Investigators Suspect Illegal Cooking Fire Sparked Suisun City Fire [Video]

Investigators Suspect Illegal Cooking Fire Sparked Suisun City Fire

Fire investigators in Suisun City are investigating a major brush fire that destroyed homes as reckless arson.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:18Published