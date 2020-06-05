Brush fire threatens homes near Reno

Homes evacuated because of fast-moving fireHundreds of homes have been evacuated due to a fast-moving brush fire in North Phoenix. The Aquila Fire has grown to nearly 900 acres. No word on any injuries this morning.
Firefighters protect homes during 50-acre fire in Los AngelesA brush fire broke out in the Sepúlveda Pass along Highway 405 in Los Angeles this morning (June 10).
Footage shows an apocalyptic looking hillside just after midnight when the fire..
Investigators Suspect Illegal Cooking Fire Sparked Suisun City FireFire investigators in Suisun City are investigating a major brush fire that destroyed homes as reckless arson.