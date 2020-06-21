Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, around 20,000 cases|Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:48s - Published
Coronavirus: Biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, around 20,000 cases|Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, around 20,000 cases|Oneindia News

India recorded its biggest surge in the number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours with 19,906 new patients, taking the total to 528,859 infections, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

This is the first time that more than 19,000 fresh infections have been reported in a single day.

India is the fourth worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged on Saturday that because of a shortage of beds in hospitals for COVID-19 patients in the first week of June, the death count due to the disease started rising in the national capital, but asserted that there is no such deficiency as of now.

Iconic Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad.

Shiv Sena on Saturday said that it is time for political parties to forget about their rivalry and speak over the issue of combating China.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamana, Shiv Sena wrote on the BJP accusing Congress of getting money from China, "China has started new construction in Galwan valley.

Chinese soldiers are coming through Arunachal and Sikkim.

#Topnews #Covid-19 #Arvindkejriwal

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: India reports more than 14,000 COVID cases within 24 hours

India recorded 14,516 new cases of COVID-19 in its biggest single-day spike so far, taking the...
Mid-Day - Published

India crosses 4-lakh COVID-19 cases mark

Eight days after recording three lakh COVID-19 cases, India went past the four lakh-mark on Sunday...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesWorldNews


Live: Delhi records 3k new cases, tally nearly 60k

India registered its biggest single-day spike yet again on Sunday with 15,372 patients testing...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Doctor discusses spike in COVID-19 cases [Video]

Doctor discusses spike in COVID-19 cases

As Nevada sets a new record for coronavirus cases Saturday, a doctor shared her perspective on the spike.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:21Published
Boise State temporarily closes campus after COVID-19 cases [Video]

Boise State temporarily closes campus after COVID-19 cases

Boise State University is temporarily closing its campus -- from Tuesday, June 23 to Sunday, June 28 -- to allow for disinfection and cleaning after administrators learned of several positive or..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:42Published
Mixed Drinks To-Go Allowed In Texas As Bars Forced To Close Again [Video]

Mixed Drinks To-Go Allowed In Texas As Bars Forced To Close Again

Mixed drinks to-go are now allowed in Texas as bars throughout the state are forced to close again due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:22Published