Coronavirus: Biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, around 20,000 cases|Oneindia News

India recorded its biggest surge in the number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours with 19,906 new patients, taking the total to 528,859 infections, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

This is the first time that more than 19,000 fresh infections have been reported in a single day.

India is the fourth worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged on Saturday that because of a shortage of beds in hospitals for COVID-19 patients in the first week of June, the death count due to the disease started rising in the national capital, but asserted that there is no such deficiency as of now.

