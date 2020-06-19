COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike with 19,906 cases
COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike with 19,906 cases
COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India.
410 deaths and highest single-day spike of 19,906 new COVID19 cases were reported in last 24 hours.
Positive cases in India stand at 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,095 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
82,27,802 samples have been tested so far with 2,31,095 tests on June 27, according to
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
