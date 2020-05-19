Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published 3 minutes ago Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan US Democratic nominee Joe Biden has attacked Donald Trump over a report that he said potentially contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the US president and his failure to protect American troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia.The New York Times reported on Friday that American intelligence officials concluded months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing US troops in Afghanistan.The report said the Russians offered rewards for successful attacks last year, at a time when Washington and Taliban were holding talks to end the long-running war.During a virtual town hall, Mr Biden said: “The truly shocking revelation that if the Times report is true, and I emphasize that again, is that President Trump, the commander-in-chief of American troops serving in a dangerous theater of war, has known about this for months, according to the Times, and done worse than nothing.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Biden slams Trump over reported Russian bounties placed on US troops The report said American intelligence officials concluded months ago that a Russian military...

The Age - Published 7 hours ago











Tweets about this Alexander RT @thehill: JUST IN: Biden slams Trump for not sanctioning Russia over Afghan militant "bounties" intelligence https://t.co/SWzo0KLwRs htt… 26 seconds ago Peter Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops (from @AP) https://t.co/ImPobt6w73 1 minute ago The New Arab 'Not only has he failed to sanction or impose any kind of consequences on Russia for this egregious violation of in… https://t.co/lZQFL6dY0o 1 minute ago Madmama Joe Biden ‘outraged,’ slams President Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops – https://t.co/g1wGWPsx4v… https://t.co/pqBf90dKgq 3 minutes ago Michael P. Maciuk Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on U.S. troops https://t.co/FeiL2uxbsX 9 minutes ago Silvija Podkrajsek RT @latimes: Biden slams Trump over reported Russian bounties placed on U.S. troops https://t.co/WaYoeYuKKR 13 minutes ago Tom Blue 🥁🥁🥁 RT @Rschooley: Washington Post only has the AP story and no indication if it's even in the print edition. https://t.co/nMLLTrl5d1 15 minutes ago Tomás Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops https://t.co/qdxda3tpny https://t.co/DxkumIKdJq 18 minutes ago