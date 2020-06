David Ockerby @Sir_Loin67 I have seen endless criticism of the gathering on Bournemouth beach, also a severe backlash aimed at Li… https://t.co/Wwv0K5IDP5 6 seconds ago

Blue Tone - MCFC RT @SkyNews: The behaviour of some Liverpool fans celebrating the club's first league title in 30 years has been condemned as "wholly unacc… 31 minutes ago

Nazirul Ikram RT @TrollFootball: Liverpool fans celebrating their 18th league title vs Liverpool fans celebrating their 19th league title https://t.co/tj… 35 minutes ago

Harri Ashley 🇬🇧 So the police don't arrest them but arrest Liverpool fans celebrating first title in 30 years. Makes sense https://t.co/2K5wnyLZRV 50 minutes ago

waitina mwaura... 👶 RT @SkySportsNews: Thousands of Liverpool fans have spent the night celebrating outside Anfield and in the city centre after the club won t… 1 hour ago

Blue Lenn RT @localman254: Liverpool fans celebrating their 18th league title vs Liverpool fans celebrating their 19th league title https://t.co/cdP… 1 hour ago

Lord Sam Raven RT @JackLebeau66: Chelsea have London rivals in Arsenal, West Ham, Spurs, Fulham, QPR, Millwall, Palace etc - have you ever seen them set f… 1 hour ago