Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit a pizza restaurant
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit a pizza restaurant

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit a pizza restaurant

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit a Pizza Pilgrims restaurant in the Isle of Dogs, London, to see how businesses are putting social distancing measures in place.

It comes after the Government announced that on July 4th all pubs and restaurants can reopen if rules are followed to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Human foosball: New form of soccer developed for pandemic [Video]

Human foosball: New form of soccer developed for pandemic

A group of football-thirsty Argentinians have made an innovative return to playing after more than 100 days under suspension, with a social-distancing format locals call "human table football".In order to continue playing amid government restrictions to address Covid-19, owners of one five-a-side pitch have divided the field into 12 rectangles to mark limited areas for each player, keeping them from making physical contact.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published


