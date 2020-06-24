Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit a pizza restaurant

|
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson says he would not take the knee: 'I don't believe in gestures'Boris Johnson has said he would not take the knee, a symbol of support for Black Lives Matter protests, saying he does not believe in "gestures."
Independent
Boris Johnson news – live: PM 'wouldn't take knee' for Black Lives Matter, as government wants overseas goods stamped 'Made in Britain'Follow all the latest developments
Independent
Boris Johnson to 'introduce White House-style televised press briefings' in overhaul of No 10 communicationsDowning Street is expected to recruit experienced broadcaster to front questions from press
Independent
Brexit: Cars produced in Japan to be stamped 'Made in Britain' under Boris Johnson's plansExclusive: Voters promised a Brexit boon will consider bid to keep Nissan and Toyota as 'ridiculous', prime minister warned
Independent
Coronavirus: Public should 'act responsibly' as England's lockdown is eased, says PMBoris Johnson will make the appeal to the public ahead of rule changes and reopenings on Saturday.
BBC News
Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician
Coronavirus: Rishi Sunak must extend furlough arrangements in areas like Leicester with local lockdowns, Labour urgesShadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds to call for a 'jobs, jobs, jobs' economic plan from the government
Independent
Coronavirus: Rishi Sunak to set 'exceptionally high' bar for company bailouts in warning to corporate giants'This is taxpayers' money. I shouldn't be sitting here trying to pick winners'
Independent
'I can't wait to get back to the pub': Rishi Sunak puzzles Twitter with photo giving thumbs-up outside hardware storeSurreal post mocked, but not everyone's laughing: 'My dad will never go to a pub again because of multiple government failures,' writes one person, 'this self..
Independent
London Capital of the United Kingdom
UK court sides with Venezuela opposition leader in US$1 billion gold bullion disputeVenezuela’s opposition has cried victory after a London judge ruled that the British government had “unequivocally recognised” opposition leader Juan..
WorldNews
Prince Charles thanks TFL staff for keeping services running
UK extends immigration rights for 3M eligible Hong KongersLONDON (AP) — Britain announced Wednesday that it was extending residency rights to up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for the British National Overseas..
WorldNews
Haile Selassie: Statue of former Ethiopian leader destroyed in London parkPolice are investigating the incident, which is being linked to unrest in Ethiopia.
BBC News
Isle of Dogs Area in the East End of London, England
Housing Secretary under pressure to resign in planning row
Jenrick to release documents in Westferry Printworks row
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
ICMR ramps up Covid-19 testing in Ladakh
IndiaTimes
Covid-19: Centre asks states to handover dead bodies of suspected patients to families without test resultsAmid concerns about handing over of dead bodies of suspected Covid-19 cases, the health ministry has asked all states and UTs to hand over bodies of suspected..
IndiaTimes
Covid-19: Health ministry issues revised home isolation guidelinesWith a large number of people showing no symptoms testing positive for Covid-19, the Union health ministry has revised home isolation guidelines to include..
IndiaTimes
Human foosball: New form of soccer developed for pandemic
