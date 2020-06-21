Global  

Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death

Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death

A man died in a shooting on Saturday night at a park in central Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by officers in her home using an incorrect no-knock warrant.

Louisville Metro police said there were reports of shots fired in Jefferson Square Park at about 9pm on Saturday, adding that there were also calls saying the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department tried to resuscitate a man who later died.

Another shooting victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Video posted on social media appeared to show a man opening fire into the park as people scrambled for cover.

